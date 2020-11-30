 

Wrap Technologies Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to “WRAP”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:54  |  78   |   |   

TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that the Company’s ticker symbol on Nasdaq will change to “WRAP” from “WRTC”. Trading under the new ticker symbol will began at the market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

  New Ticker Symbol: WRAP
When: December 1, 2020 (tomorrow) at market open

“We are excited to align the new ticker symbol “WRAP” directly to our corporate brand and strengthen our visibility with public investors while providing consistent brand recognition across all stakeholders,” explained Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “We are protecting our WRAP and BolaWrap brands in 50 countries as our brand recognition continues to increase worldwide. The recent change of our corporate web site to “wrap.com” along with the new ticker symbol makes it easier for customers, current shareholders and prospective investors to find and follow our Company.”

No action is needed from current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. There was no change in capital structure and the common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq with the CUSIP number unchanged as 98212N 107.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:

WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologiesinc/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Seite 1 von 3
Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wrap Technologies Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to “WRAP” TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that the Company’s ticker symbol on Nasdaq will change to “WRAP” from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
WRAP Expands Ballistic Shield Product Line
21.11.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)
19.11.20
WRTC Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020
17.11.20
Wrap Technologies Announces New Orders; Expands Inside and Outside Domestic Sales Team
07.11.20
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – WRTC
02.11.20
Wrap Technologies Appoints New Director of International Sales