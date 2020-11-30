Wrap Technologies Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to “WRAP”

“We are excited to align the new ticker symbol “ WRAP ” directly to our corporate brand and strengthen our visibility with public investors while providing consistent brand recognition across all stakeholders,” explained Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “We are protecting our WRAP and BolaWrap brands in 50 countries as our brand recognition continues to increase worldwide. The recent change of our corporate web site to “ wrap.com ” along with the new ticker symbol makes it easier for customers, current shareholders and prospective investors to find and follow our Company.”

TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W rap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ WRAP ”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that the Company’s ticker symbol on Nasdaq will change to “WRAP” from “WRTC”. Trading under the new ticker symbol will began at the market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 .

No action is needed from current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. There was no change in capital structure and the common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq with the CUSIP number unchanged as 98212N 107.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.



Follow WRAP here:

WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/

WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc

WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologiesinc/



Trademark Information

BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.