 

The First National Bank of Long Island Launches New Branding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Long Island (“the Bank,” “First National”) the sole banking subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation, today announced the introduction and roll-out of its new branding initiative.

The Bank’s branding work began nearly a year ago. The challenge was to embrace the strengths garnered through a rich 93-year history while conveying the modern, professional character of the Bank, as well as the range and depth of the Company as it is today. It was essential to maintain front and center that while The First National Bank of Long Island has a fresh, new look, it is in fact the same great bank its customers know and value. The “Customer First” banking experience for which First National is known remains the linchpin of the Bank’s core culture and brand.

The Bank’s first ad in the campaign, the “launch ad,” features an illustration of a rocket. It’s headline, “GoFirst and see how far you can go.” led the creative team to the tagline, “Go First. Go Far.” It is a succinct communication of the significant advantages of banking with First National: going “first,” being top priority, and being able to go farther towards one’s financial goals as the result of banking with First National. It is also a call to action by way of the invitation to “Go First,” meaning “choose First National.”

The Bank’s new logo was designed to incorporate the Bank’s name into a graphic that would be distinctive, legible and easily recognizable. A highlight of the Bank’s updated branding is a state of the art, custom website.

President & CEO Chris Becker commented, “In our advertising and on the new website you will see a consistent theme, ‘Let’s connect.’ As banking customers utilize online delivery channels to access services and information 24/7, we want to enhance their experience by providing convenient access to accounts and information. Yet the emphasis on ‘Let’s connect’ recognizes that our most significant strength as a Company is our ‘people,’ who consistently go to extraordinary lengths to deliver service that is a cut above.”

The First National Bank of Long Island was recently recognized as the “Best Small Bank in New York State” in Newsweek’s Best Banks 2021.

About The First National Bank of Long Island
With a network of fifty locations, the Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Corporation is traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the ticker symbol FLIC. For more information about the Bank and Corporation, visit www.fnbli.com.

For more information, contact Laura C. Ierulli, SVP, Marketing Director (516) 671-4900 x7274


First of Long Island Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The First National Bank of Long Island Launches New Branding GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The First National Bank of Long Island (“the Bank,” “First National”) the sole banking subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation, today announced the introduction and roll-out of its new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
The First National Bank of Long Island Named “Best Small Bank in the State of New York” by Newsweek