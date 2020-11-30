 

Bombardier Appoints Bart Demosky Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:55  |  117   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today the appointment of Bart Demosky as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Bart will report to Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc., replacing John Di Bert who will be leaving the Company.

“We are very excited to welcome Bart to the Bombardier leadership team,” said Éric Martel. “He is an accomplished leader with broad financial experience and an impressive track record of success at some of Canada’s largest corporations. Bart’s deep knowledge and expertise in all aspects of corporate finance will serve us well as we complete our strategic repositioning to a leaner, more focused company. I’m confident that Bart will provide strong leadership as we manage through the current economic challenges and continue to position Bombardier for the future.” 

Bart brings over 30 years of experience leading organizational transformations and building high-performing financial organizations in the transportation, energy, infrastructure and services industries. His previous leadership roles include serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Rail Systems Inc., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Canadian Pacific Railway and Chief Financial Officer for Suncor Energy. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Calgary and is an Honours graduate from the University of Calgary's Management Development Program.

“As we welcome Bart to the Bombardier team, I also want to acknowledge and thank John Di Bert for his many contributions to Bombardier,” Martel added. “We wish John continued success in all his future endeavours.”

About Bombardier
With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

For Information
Jessica McDonald  Patrick Ghoche
Advisor, Media Relations  Vice President, Corporate Strategy 
and Public Affairs Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.  Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481 +1 514 861 5727
jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com   

Seite 1 von 2
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Appoints Bart Demosky Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today the appointment of Bart Demosky as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Bart will report to Éric Martel, President and Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Bombardier’s TRAXX Africa locomotive fleet completes ten million kilometres in service
22.11.20
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
19.11.20
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
18.11.20
Bombardier to shape the future of mobility at TransMEA 2020 in Cairo
18.11.20
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem europäischen Eisenbahnmarkt
18.11.20
CFL cargo purchases Bombardier Transportation’s TRAXX MS locomotives to further expand into European rail market
11.11.20
Investment-Idee: 80 Prozent plus: Akasol besser als Tesla und Nikola? – Wie viel Power hat die deutsche Batterie-Hoffnung?
10.11.20
ROUNDUP: TGV-Hersteller Alstom will Bombardiers Zugsparte bald übernehmen
10.11.20
Alstom-Geschäft normalisiert sich
05.11.20
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a Pure-Play Business Aircraft Company

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:42 Uhr
525
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)