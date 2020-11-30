 

Colson Capital Corp. and The Clinic Network Canada Inc. Announce Proposed Qualifying Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:52  |  90   |   |   

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. newswire services.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colson Capital Corp. (TSXV: COLSP) (“Colson” or the "Corporation") and The Clinic Network Canada Inc. (“TCNC”), through its parent holding corporation, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated September 12, 2020 with respect to a proposed reverse takeover whereby Colson will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a newly incorporated federal corporation, Pathway Health Corp. (“SpinCo”), following the acquisition by SpinCo of all of the business and assets of TCNC in consideration for the issuance of common shares of the Corporation (the “Transaction”).

Colson intends that the Transaction will constitute its Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined in the Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the “CPC Policy”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The deemed price of the Qualifying Transaction is $1.428 million. The Corporation, upon completion of the Transaction, expects to change its name to “Pathway Health Corp.” or such other name as may be approved by TCNC’s parent holding corporation (the “Name Change”), such entity to be referred to herein as the “Resulting Issuer”. The Transaction does not constitute a Non-Arm’s Length Qualifying Transaction, as such term is described in the CPC Policy of the TSXV.

The Resulting Issuer will own and operate medical clinics across Canada that offer multidisciplinary therapies for patients that suffer from chronic pain and certain other disease states. TCNC was founded in 2017 and operates virtual and bricks-and-mortar medical clinics across Canada that offer multidisciplinary therapies for patients. TCNC is incorporated pursuant to the federal laws of Canada. The price paid for the TCNC assets by SpinCo shall be satisfied by the payment of between $3 - $5 million in cash with the remainder to be paid by such number of shares of SpinCo equal to the balance of the purchase price owed to TCNC divided by the final purchase price of a Subscription Receipt (as described below) under the Offering (as described below).

