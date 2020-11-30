 

Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:14  |  76   |   |   

Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient (Humic Substances, Microbial Amendments, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids & Vitamins, Trace Minerals), by Application Method (Seed, Soil, Foliar Treatment), by Form (Liquid, Dry), by Crop Type (Turfs and Ornamentals, Fruits and Vegetables, Row Crops), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biostimulants Market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Biostimulants Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22982

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biostimulants Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Biostimulants Market Overview

The market is primarily driven by the strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe and the increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions. Moreover, technological advancements by the key players in most of the regions have led to high demand for biostimulant products. Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

The increasing awareness of benefits associated with biostimulants and their broad application on different types of crops have widened the scope of growth in the biostimulant market. Biostimulants help in developing microflora, which, in turn, improves nutrient uptake by plants, and they rise antioxidant activity and reduce plant stress against the environment and various diseases. The global biostimulants industry is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly agro-products across the world. Factors such as increasing ecological concerns led by excessive usage of synthetic pesticides, rising demand for higher-value crops, reduction in the availability of arable land are estimated to promote the growth of the global biostimulant industry during the forecast period. The major players in the market are BASF, Biolchim, Isagro, ArystaLifescience, Valagro, Koppert, Italpolina, Ilsa, Syngenta, and Adama Agricultural Solution

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR Verified Market Research Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Verified Market Research recently published a report, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent ...
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and ...
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award
LeoVegas first to offer open banking
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods