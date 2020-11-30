DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG: Expansion of the board of directors: Strengthening the strategic and operative implementa-tion of the product business in the Haemato Group
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schönefeld, 30.11.2020 - The supervisory board of HAEMATO AG has appointed Mr. Patrick Brenske to the board of directors of HAEMATO AG at its meeting today.
With immediate effect Mr. Patrick Brenske will take over the responsibility for the product business as well as for purchasing and sales.
Until 2015 Mr. Brenske worked for the HAEMATO Group for about eight years as Head of Purchasing and Sales and laid the foundation for the product business of HAEMATO by obtaining the manufacturing license according to § 13 AMG.
The explicit focus and joint responsibility for the areas of purchasing and sales of the new Management Board will strengthen HAEMATO with regard to the optimal control of the existing product portfolio.
About the HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business activities focus on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals. The focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.
HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 2,286,715
Listed class of shares: ordinary bearer shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Ticker symbol: HAEK
