 

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG: Expansion of the board of directors: Strengthening the strategic and operative implementa-tion of the product business in the Haemato Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HAEMATO AG: Expansion of the board of directors: Strengthening the strategic and operative implementa-tion of the product business in the Haemato Group

30-Nov-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schönefeld, 30.11.2020 - The supervisory board of HAEMATO AG has appointed Mr. Patrick Brenske to the board of directors of HAEMATO AG at its meeting today.

With immediate effect Mr. Patrick Brenske will take over the responsibility for the product business as well as for purchasing and sales.

Until 2015 Mr. Brenske worked for the HAEMATO Group for about eight years as Head of Purchasing and Sales and laid the foundation for the product business of HAEMATO by obtaining the manufacturing license according to § 13 AMG.

The explicit focus and joint responsibility for the areas of purchasing and sales of the new Management Board will strengthen HAEMATO with regard to the optimal control of the existing product portfolio.


About the HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business activities focus on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals. The focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 2,286,715
Listed class of shares: ordinary bearer shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Ticker symbol: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

30-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151555

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1151555  30-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151555&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHAEMATO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG: Expansion of the board of directors: Strengthening the strategic and operative implementa-tion of the product business in the Haemato Group DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Personnel HAEMATO AG: Expansion of the board of directors: Strengthening the strategic and operative implementa-tion of the product business in the Haemato Group 30-Nov-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-News: RevoluGen Ltd: Fire Monkey v8 HMW DNA extraction delivers 30Gb+ yield from sequencing on the ONT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäftsmodell stützt anhaltendes Wachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält Auftrag über EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen-Systeme von einem chinesischen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands: Verstärkung der strategischen und operativen Umsetzung des Produktgeschäfts in der Haemato Gruppe (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands: Verstärkung der strategischen und operativen Umsetzung des Produktgeschäfts in der Haemato Gruppe
23.11.20
DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG: Die Umsätze der HAEMATO AG konnten in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 um 23,8% zum vergleichba-ren Vorjahreszeitraum auf 175,6 Mio. EUR erhöht werden. (deutsch)
23.11.20
DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG: Die Umsätze der HAEMATO AG konnten in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 um 23,8% zum vergleichba-ren Vorjahreszeitraum auf 175,6 Mio. EUR erhöht werden.
23.11.20
DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG: The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
2.581
HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich