 

Ping Identity Announces Updated Participation Time at Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced updated details for its presentation at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. The presentation (fireside chat format) will be held at 8:40am MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Updated details for the event:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Date:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time:

8:40 a.m. Mountain Time

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

