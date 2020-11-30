 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded City of Edmonton Next Generation 911 Contract Valued At $2.4 Million

November 30, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services contract from the City of Edmonton. The $2.4 million contract value includes option years and was initially funded at $1.6 million, which Comtech booked in its first quarter of fiscal 2021. The City of Edmonton is one of the latest customers to join Comtech Solacom’s growing global customer base in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

Comtech Solacom will provide its Guardian NG911 call handling solution to the Edmonton Police Service (“EPS”) and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service (“EFRS”). The Comtech Solacom solution will be deployed in a redundant, geo-diverse configuration with a total of 80 emergency call taking positions, as well as with training systems for both the police and fire services. The sites will receive Guardian Intelligent 911 Workstations (“IWS”), extremely powerful NG911 call taking positions designed to maximize the effectiveness of call taking. The intuitive user interface allows a call taker to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations. The Guardian Intelligent 911 IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities, such as Real Time Text (“RTT”), or exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff or first responders, can be supported as they become standardized and available to the public. In addition, the system is designed according to the industry and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication (“CRTC”) NG911 directives.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the City of Edmonton, as it brings next generation emergency call handling and management services to communities within Edmonton,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Edmonton’s geo-diverse deployment, strong focus on expanding the capabilities of emergency communications, and progressive vision to support multimedia calling are models for every city planning their evolution to next generation emergency services.”

Comtech Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

