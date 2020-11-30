Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded City of Edmonton Next Generation 911 Contract Valued At $2.4 Million

November 30, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services contract from the City of Edmonton. The $2.4 million contract value includes option years and was initially funded at $1.6 million, which Comtech booked in its first quarter of fiscal 2021. The City of Edmonton is one of the latest customers to join Comtech Solacom’s growing global customer base in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

Comtech Solacom will provide its Guardian NG911 call handling solution to the Edmonton Police Service (“EPS”) and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service (“EFRS”). The Comtech Solacom solution will be deployed in a redundant, geo-diverse configuration with a total of 80 emergency call taking positions, as well as with training systems for both the police and fire services. The sites will receive Guardian Intelligent 911 Workstations (“IWS”), extremely powerful NG911 call taking positions designed to maximize the effectiveness of call taking. The intuitive user interface allows a call taker to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations. The Guardian Intelligent 911 IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities, such as Real Time Text (“RTT”), or exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff or first responders, can be supported as they become standardized and available to the public. In addition, the system is designed according to the industry and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication (“CRTC”) NG911 directives.