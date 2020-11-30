First Republic Bank to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference to be held virtually at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Bender, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the conference. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at http://ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on First Republic’s website for 30 days following the event.