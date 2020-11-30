 

First Republic Bank to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference to be held virtually at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Bender, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the conference. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at http://ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on First Republic’s website for 30 days following the event.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

