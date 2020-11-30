 

Tellurian Appoints Veteran CEO and Adds Industry Experts to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  61   |   |   

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) today named ­­Octávio Simões as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Jonathan Gross and Jean Abiteboul as new independent Board members, adding significant strength to an already experienced team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005595/en/

Octávio Simões President and Chief Executive Officer Tellurian Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Octávio Simões President and Chief Executive Officer Tellurian Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Simões was President and CEO of Sempra LNG & Midstream where he was responsible for all liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas midstream activities, including Cameron LNG, a 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefaction facility that came onstream with first LNG exports in August 2019. Mr. Simões joined Tellurian as Executive Vice President, LNG Marketing and Business Development. He has engineering degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology and from the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth, and is a registered professional engineer.

As independent directors, Jonathan Gross and Jean Abiteboul bring vast upstream and LNG marketing experience to the Board.

Jonathan Gross is an oil and gas consultant and his company Jexco LLC provides upstream exploration and geological services. Formerly, he was a Senior Vice President of Energy Partners, Ltd., and also worked at Kuwait Energy Company and Cheniere Energy. He served on the Board of Directors for Cheniere Energy Holdings from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Gross is a Certified Geologist.

Jean Abiteboul is President of GIIGNL, the Paris- based International Group of LNG Importers founded in 1971. GIIGNL has 86 member companies headquartered in 27 countries, and GIIGNL members handle more than 90% of LNG imports worldwide. He is an engineer and was formerly President of Cheniere Marketing Ltd and an Executive Officer of Cheniere Energy, Inc. Mr. Abiteboul began and spent the majority of his career at Gaz de France (now Engie), serving in various executive capacities and on various boards.

Tellurian’s former President and CEO Meg Gentle is departing the company.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, “I watched Octávio put together a complex project at Cameron LNG with admiration. He and I together are responsible for 75 percent of the U.S. liquefaction capacity and I am delighted now to have the opportunity to work with him on Driftwood LNG, the next big milestone in U.S. liquefaction. With our Board of Director additions, Jean will bring a unique perspective on the global LNG market, and Jon has a deep understanding of the U.S. upstream industry. We stand at a critical inflection point in the energy sector. The fundamentals are now very supportive of our business model to launch an integrated American global natural gas company at Driftwood. Octávio, Jean and Jon will make a huge contribution to that effort. The Tellurian team thanks Meg for her hard work and significant contributions to the company over the past four years and we wish her all the best in the future.”

Seite 1 von 2
Tellurian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tellurian Appoints Veteran CEO and Adds Industry Experts to Board of Directors Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) today named ­­Octávio Simões as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Jonathan Gross and Jean Abiteboul as new independent Board members, adding significant strength to an already experienced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Tellurian Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
7
Tellurian