 

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:10  |  39   |   |   

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Tue., Dec. 1, 2020, at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference at 4:10 p.m. (EST), Wed., Dec. 2, 2020, at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 4:00 p.m. (EST) and Wed., Dec. 9, 2020, at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Tue., Dec. 1, 2020, at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference at 4:10 p.m. (EST), Wed., Dec. 2, 2020, at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 4:00 p.m. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
FIS Tops Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings for Sixth Straight Year
11.11.20
FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences
05.11.20
Reynolds and Reynolds Selects FIS as its Exclusive Integrated Payment Processing Provider

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.20
17
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.