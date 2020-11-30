FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Tue., Dec. 1, 2020, at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference at 4:10 p.m. (EST), Wed., Dec. 2, 2020, at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 4:00 p.m. (EST) and Wed., Dec. 9, 2020, at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.