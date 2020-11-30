 

Slinger Bag Expands Team With New Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:08  |  71   |   |   

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the fast growing sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has appointed Tracy Clark as Financial Controller.

Clark, who will start employment at Slinger Bag on 14th December 2020, joins from LendingTree, the largest on-line financing organization in the United States, where she was Senior Accountant in charge of Financial Reporting. Prior to that, she spent three years as Audit Associate at Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. She studied at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, where she was a USC Cooper Scholar.

Clark’s new role at Slinger Bag will involve working closely with the CEO and CFO, the Executive Team, and all Slinger Bag’s external partners on all matters relating to finance. Initially her focus will be on financial reporting and business controls with an emphasis on managing and evolving the company’s reporting processes and information to accommodate its rapid global growth.

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag, says, “We are delighted to have Tracy joining us at such an exciting time for Slinger Bag. Our rapid growth since launch in 2018 has required us to strengthen our management team across the board. Tracy with her wealth of corporate experience will make an invaluable contribution to delivering shareholder value. Her presence will allow our CFO to focus on more strategic matters whilst providing him with much needed support.”

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled as a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

Seite 1 von 3
Slinger Bag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Slinger Bag Expands Team With New Appointment BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the fast growing sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has appointed Tracy Clark …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Slinger Bag Continues Global Expansion With India Deal
10.11.20
Slinger Bag Announces Addition of Tennis and Media Industry Leader George Mackin as Advisor
05.11.20
Slinger Bag Expands Into Asia-Pacific