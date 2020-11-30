TrueCar Closes Sale of ALG Subsidiary to J.D. Power

The total consideration of $135 million includes an upfront cash payment of $112.5 million received at closing, and total deferred payments of up to $22.5 million based on certain financial results. This transaction enriches TrueCar’s cash balance, which as of today exceeds $270 million. The company has no outstanding debt on its balance sheet.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today that it closed the previously announced sale of its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power.

TrueCar will use proceeds from the ALG divestiture to support its share repurchase program of up to $75 million, which is already underway, and to maintain strategic flexibility.

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone, which reinforces our commitment to creating shareholder value. With over $270 million of cash on the balance sheet and no outstanding debt, we are in a strong financial position to accelerate toward our vision of building the most flexible and convenient digital car buying marketplace,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. served as exclusive financial advisor to TrueCar in connection with the transaction and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel.

