 

TrueCar Closes Sale of ALG Subsidiary to J.D. Power

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today that it closed the previously announced sale of its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power.

The total consideration of $135 million includes an upfront cash payment of $112.5 million received at closing, and total deferred payments of up to $22.5 million based on certain financial results. This transaction enriches TrueCar’s cash balance, which as of today exceeds $270 million. The company has no outstanding debt on its balance sheet.

TrueCar will use proceeds from the ALG divestiture to support its share repurchase program of up to $75 million, which is already underway, and to maintain strategic flexibility.

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone, which reinforces our commitment to creating shareholder value. With over $270 million of cash on the balance sheet and no outstanding debt, we are in a strong financial position to accelerate toward our vision of building the most flexible and convenient digital car buying marketplace,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. served as exclusive financial advisor to TrueCar in connection with the transaction and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: pr@truecar.com 

CONTACT: TrueCar Contacts:
Danny Vivier
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
investors@truecar.com
(760) 505-9654

Shadee Malekafzali
Senior Director, Public Relations
shadee@truecar.com
(925) 408-0394

TrueCar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TrueCar Closes Sale of ALG Subsidiary to J.D. Power SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today that it closed the previously announced sale of its ALG subsidiary to J.D. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
TrueCar and ALG Forecast New Vehicle Retail Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month
23.11.20
TrueCar Shares Best Black Friday Cash, Lease, and Finance Deals on Popular New Models
18.11.20
Subaru, Lexus Win Overall Brand Honors in 21st Annual ALG Residual Value Awards
17.11.20
TrueCar Announces eRacing Sweepstakes in Partnership with TrueCar Military Brand Ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer Jesse Iwuji
16.11.20
Buick and Jaguar Win Overall Brand Honors in 5th Annual 2021 ALG Pre-Owned Value Awards
11.11.20
TrueCar, DAV and AutoNation Award Injured Veteran with New Retrofitted Vehicle through 4th Annual DrivenToDrive Program
05.11.20
TrueCar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results