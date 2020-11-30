 

BOS Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Profitable Third Quarter and Positive Outlook for 2021

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third-quarter results:
Revenues grew by 3% to $8.2 million from $7.9 million in the comparable quarter last year. 

Gross profit grew by 21% to $1.7 million from $1.4 million in the comparable quarter last year. 

Operating profit amounted to $227,000, compared to an operating loss of $724,000 in the comparable quarter last year. 

Net income amounted to $179,000, compared to a net loss of $754,000 in the comparable quarter last year. 

Nine-month results:
Revenue decreased by 5% to $23.1 million from $24.5 million in the comparable period last year. 

Gross profit decreased by 11% to $4.2 million from $4.8 million in the comparable period last year. 

Operating loss amounted to $1 million, compared to an operating loss of $400,000 in the comparable period last year. 

Net loss amounted to $1.2 million compared to a net loss of $600,000 in the comparable period last year. 

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "In the third quarter, all of our business units presented improved results as compared to the comparable quarter last year and the first half of 2020. We are encouraged by the third-quarter results, and we anticipate that the fourth quarter will continue this trend of improvement.

"During the third quarter, we made progress in streamlining the operational, marketing, and sales platform of our Intelligent Robotic business unit. We anticipate that this process will support the unit's growth and that is will show profits in the year 2021."

Outlook 
Mr. Cohen added: "We expect the year 2020 revenues to be between $32 and $33 million compared to revenues of $33.8 million in 2019. The decrease in revenues is primarily attributable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales of all of the Company's operating businesses. We further anticipate that the fourth quarter of 2020 will be profitable. 

"Regarding the year 2021, we expect our revenues to exceed $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."

BOS will host a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST – 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. 

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS
BOS is a global provider of custom-made intelligent robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.boscom.com or contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line), inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
 
    Nine months ended
September 30, 		  Three months ended
September 30,
     2020     2019     2020  2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
Revenues   $ 23,125     $ 24,463     $ 8,179     $ 7,914  
Cost of revenues     18,153       19,709       6,435       6,542  
Inventory Impairment     752       -       81       -  
Gross profit     4,220       4,754       1,663       1,372  
                 
Operating costs and expenses:                
Research and development     71       -       50       -  
Sales and marketing     2,933       2,907       978       1,008  
General and administrative     1,251       1,632       408       474  
Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets     988       614       -       614  
Total operating costs and expenses     5,243       5,153       1,436       2,096  
                 
Operating income (loss)     (1,023 )     (399 )     227       (724 )
Financial expenses, net     (235 )     (240 )     (98 )     (111 )
Other income, net     50       -       50       -  
Income before taxes on income (loss)     (1,208 )     (639 )     179       (835 )
Tax benefit     -       61        -       81  
Net income (loss)   $ (1,208 )   $ (578 )   $          179     $ (754 )
                 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.18 )
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share                           4,284       3,984       4,329     4,258  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share     4,284       3,989       4,339                  4,260  
                 
Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020 and 2019     4,321       4,258       4,321     4,258  

* The Intelligent Robotics division has been consolidated since June 1, 2019.

 

 
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  September
30, 2020 		December
31, 2019
  (Unaudited)       (Audited)
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $                   669   $          339
Restricted bank deposits                176     240
Trade receivables   9,626     10,063
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   1,067     1,273
Inventories   5,315     5,407
       
Total current assets   16,853     17,322
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS      140     155
       
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET           1,051     1,257
       
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET   888     720
       
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   45     598
       
GOODWILL   4,676     5,147
       
Total assets $        23,653   $ 25,199
 


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  September
30, 2020 		December
31, 2019
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
                LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Short term loans $          250   $                -
Current maturities of long term loans   667     664
Operating lease liabilities, current   411     551
Trade payables   6,323     6,503
Employees and payroll accruals   743     1,007
Deferred revenues   809     836
Advances net of inventory in process   44     29
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   280     419
       
Total current liabilities   9,527     10,009
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term loans, net of current maturities   1,709     2,041
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   572     289
Accrued severance pay   312     303
       
Total long-term liabilities   2,593     2,633
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   11,533     12,557
       
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $        23,653   $ 25,199
 


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine months ended
September 30, 		  Three months ended
September 30,
   2020     2019     2020   2019
               
Operating income (loss) $ (1,023 )   $ (399 )   $ 227   $ (724 )
Add:              
Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets   988       614       -     614  
Amortization of intangible assets   36       52       5     33  
Stock based compensation   57       59       18     20  
Depreciation   208       205       66     71  
EBITDA $ 266     $ 531     $          316   $ 14  
 


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands) 
   
 
Supply
Chain
Solutions 		 
RFID 		 
Intelligent
Robotics
 		 
Consolidated
 		 
Supply
Chain
Solutions 		 
RFID
 		 
Intelligent
Robotics
 		  Consolidated 
         
  Nine months ended September 30, 2020     Nine months ended September 30, 2019
                                                         
Revenues $ 13,825   $ 8,933   $ 367*     $ 23,125     $ 14,251   $ 9,626     $ 586*     $ 24,463  
                                                         
Inventory Impairment   -     -     (752 )     (752 )     -     -       -       -  
                                                         
Gross profit (loss)   2,882     2,223     (885 )     4,220       2,770     1,961       23       4,754  
                                                         
Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets   -     -     (988 )     (988     -     -       (614 )     (614
                                                         
Operating Income (loss) $ 996   $ 543   $ (2,562 )   $ (1,023   $ 758   $ (383 )   $ (774 )   $ (399
                                                         
Balance of Goodwill and other intangible assets related to segment $ -   $ 4,721   $ -     $ 4,721     $ -   $ 4,742     $ 1,387     $ 6,129

 

 
Supply
Chain
Solutions 		 
RFID 		 
Intelligent
Robotics
 		 
Consolidated
 		 
Supply
Chain
Solutions 		 
RFID
 		 
Intelligent
Robotics
 		  Consolidated 
         
   Three months ended September 30, 2020      Three months ended September 30, 2019
                                                         
Revenues $ 4,849   $ 3,264   $ 66*     $ 8,179     $ 4,635   $ 2,930     $ 349*     $ 7,914  
                                                         
Inventory Impairment   -     -     (81 )     (81 )     -     -       -       -  
                                                         
Gross profit (loss)   1,013     749     (99 )     1,663       792     620       (40 )     1,372  
                                                         
Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets   -     -     -       -       -     -       -       -  
                                                         
Operating Income (loss) $ 385   $ 191   $ (349 )   $ 227     $ 190   $ (99 )   $ (815 )   $ (724
                                                         
Balance of Goodwill and other intangible assets related to segment $ -   $ 4,721   $ -     $ 4,721     $ -   $ 4,742     $ 1,387     $ 6,129  
                                                         






(*) As of September 30, 2020, inventory in process related to the Intelligent Robotics segment amounted to approximately $3.3 million. Revenues from these projects is expected to be recognized during the next two quarters. As of September 30, 2019, inventory in process related to the Intelligent Robotics segment amounted to approximately $0.5 million.


Disclaimer

