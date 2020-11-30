 

STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate on Advanced Automated Test Cell for IC Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate
on Advanced Automated Test Cell for IC Testing

  • Custom designed system applies Industry 4.0 concepts to minimize downtime and cost of ownership while improving automation, quality, and yield in semiconductor testing operations
  • Combines advanced test equipment, autonomous loading vehicles, with full control and monitoring software for seamless operation and improved performance

Tokyo, Japan and Geneva, Switzerland, November 30, 2020 -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that they have jointly developed an advanced, fully-automated final-test cell system that improves overall equipment efficiency and quality in semiconductor test and packaging operations. The pilot system has been deployed at ST’s back-end fab in Muar, Malaysia.

The advanced test cell is comprised of Advantest’s T2000 SoC test system and M4841 tri-temp automotive handler, equipped with a fleet of Autonomous Robotic Vehicles (ARVs) programmed to move trays of devices between the material repository and handler, all under the control of an ST Test Cell Controller (STCC). The jointly developed test cell incorporates a broad range of predictive-maintenance and operational features that minimize downtime, while ensuring full lot traceability and smart re-testing.

The STCC software monitors and controls the tester and handler while interfacing with ST’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES), a real-time Industry 4.0 tracking system that manages work-in-process and equipment activity across the factory floor. The combination of test-cell hardware and software enables fully automated test operations that apply machine learning and smart monitoring to increase yields and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), while cutting cost-of-ownership (COO).

The M4841 handler incorporates a comprehensive set of features, including auto speed optimization, auto socket cleaning, a belt-tension monitoring, an ESD protection, and multiple laser sensors that detect errors and make autonomous corrections.

“We have numerous ongoing projects addressing automation, analytics, and robotization across our global back-end operations, all designed to make our manufacturing processes more efficient and to meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers,” said Fabio Gualandris, Executive Vice President, Head of STMicroelectronics’ Back-End Manufacturing & Technology organization. “The close collaboration with Advantest is a good example of what can be achieved to support a network of fabs that tests billions of chips a year.”

Seite 1 von 4
STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate on Advanced Automated Test Cell for IC Testing STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate on Advanced Automated Test Cell for IC Testing Custom designed system applies Industry 4.0 concepts to minimize downtime and cost of ownership while improving automation, quality, and yield in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
26.11.20
STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development
23.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
23.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
18.11.20
Octonion Releases Expansion Package Dedicated to AI-Based Industrial Condition Monitoring on STMicroelectronics STM32 MCUs
17.11.20
STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with AWS-Qualified Reference Designs
17.11.20
STMicroelectronics Simplifies Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with Amazon-Qualified Reference Design
16.11.20
STMicroelectronics and Schneider Electric Reveal Advanced People-Counting Solution using Artificial Intelligence on STM32 Microcontroller
11.11.20
STMicroelectronics:
10.11.20
STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies on Unique Sensor Solutions for Next-Gen Mobile,  Connected PC, IoT, and Wearable Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential