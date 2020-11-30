STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate on Advanced Automated Test Cell for IC Testing

Tokyo , Japan and Geneva, Switzerland, November 30, 2020 -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that they have jointly developed an advanced, fully-automated final-test cell system that improves overall equipment efficiency and quality in semiconductor test and packaging operations. The pilot system has been deployed at ST’s back-end fab in Muar, Malaysia.

The advanced test cell is comprised of Advantest’s T2000 SoC test system and M4841 tri-temp automotive handler, equipped with a fleet of Autonomous Robotic Vehicles (ARVs) programmed to move trays of devices between the material repository and handler, all under the control of an ST Test Cell Controller (STCC). The jointly developed test cell incorporates a broad range of predictive-maintenance and operational features that minimize downtime, while ensuring full lot traceability and smart re-testing.

The STCC software monitors and controls the tester and handler while interfacing with ST’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES), a real-time Industry 4.0 tracking system that manages work-in-process and equipment activity across the factory floor. The combination of test-cell hardware and software enables fully automated test operations that apply machine learning and smart monitoring to increase yields and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), while cutting cost-of-ownership (COO).

The M4841 handler incorporates a comprehensive set of features, including auto speed optimization, auto socket cleaning, a belt-tension monitoring, an ESD protection, and multiple laser sensors that detect errors and make autonomous corrections.

“We have numerous ongoing projects addressing automation, analytics, and robotization across our global back-end operations, all designed to make our manufacturing processes more efficient and to meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers,” said Fabio Gualandris, Executive Vice President, Head of STMicroelectronics’ Back-End Manufacturing & Technology organization. “The close collaboration with Advantest is a good example of what can be achieved to support a network of fabs that tests billions of chips a year.”