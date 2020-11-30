 

Unaudited information of Invalda INVL group for 9 months of 2020

Unaudited results of Invalda INVL AB group for the 9 months of 2020:
- consolidated net loss of Invalda INVL group amounted to EUR 2.95 million, in the same period of 2019 consolidated net profit was EUR 13.65 million;
- consolidated equity capital in the end of 9 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 75.0 million, in the end of 9 months of 2019 it was EUR 79.67 million.

The net loss of Invalda INVL for the 9 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 2.99 million, in the same period of 2019 the net profit was EUR 13.63 million. Equity capital of Invalda INVL in the end of 9 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 74.81 million, in the end of 9 months of 2019 it was EUR 79.42 million.

Additional information:

Invalda INVL, one of the Baltic region’s leading asset management groups, had equity of EUR 74.8 million at the end of September this year, or EUR 6.40 per share – which is respectively 3.1% and 3.6% less than at the end of 2019 (taking into account the dividends paid out). Dividends which were paid out to Invalda INVL’s shareholders in May this year (EUR 0.80 per share) reduced the company’s equity by EUR 9.3 million.

Invalda INVL’s unaudited net loss in the first three quarters of this year amounted to EUR 3 million, whereas in the same period last year the company had a profit of EUR 13.6 million.

“Despite good operating results at the group’s companies, we ended the first three quarters with a loss. The reason for that was a negative change in the value of our investments, reflecting the general situation in the markets,” says Darius Šulnis, the President of Invalda INVL.

Client assets under management by the group’s companies at the end of September totalled EUR 1,107.8 million and were up 6.5% from the start of the year. Due to the significant pandemic-related drop in the markets early this year and continuing uncertainty, which have contributed to a decrease in the value of some investments, clients suffered a loss of EUR 15.7 million in nine months of this year.

Asset management business

Invalda INVL’s revenue from the asset management business in the first nine months of this year was EUR 9.2 million and compared with the same period of 2019 increased by 24%. The company earned EUR 0.77 million from the asset management business, which is 16% less than in the same period last year.

The INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, the largest private equity investment fund in the Baltic region, in September completed the acquisition of a 48% stake in MBL, a leading European manufacturer of medical mobility devices which is headquartered in Denmark. Also in the third quarter, work continued on several important transactions expected to be completed in 2021.

