 

Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:09  |  39   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place December 1 – 3, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
Presentation Time: 8:25 – 8:45 AM ET

The webcast of the presentation may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab.  Replays of the presentations will be archived on the website for 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Spero Investor and Media Contact:
Sharon Klahre
Vice President, Investor Relations
857-242-1547
IR@sperotherapeutics.com 


Spero Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Provides Business Update
03.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.20
5
Spero Therapeutics