Financial calendar 2021 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - Nykredit Bank A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 November 2020
Financial calendar 2021 for the companies of the Nykredit Group
11 February: Publication of Annual Reports 2020 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
24 March: Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
24 March: Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
25 March: Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
6 May: Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
19 August: Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
4 November: Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
