 

DSG Global Inc. Subsidiary Imperium Motors Continues Selection to Establish Dealer Network with Commitments from 58 Dealers

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, has started to receive commitments for its dealer network. This network will be the primary method for sales for the dozens of Electric Vehicle models of Imperium Motors.

Currently, the company has received commitments from fifty-eight (58) dealer applicants located across the United States to proceed with the Imperium Dealer Agreement and dozens more awaiting review of the Dealer Application while we proceed with the vetting process.

Leveraging its distribution agreements with Electric Vehicle manufacturers Jonway Group, Skywell New Energy Automobile Group, Imperium Motors growing network supports its North American expansion plans. The new retail outlets will further Imperium’s growth plans as it aims to open a dealer network that will cover most of North America’s top markets during the next several months.

“Our vehicle models have tremendous appeal due to the combination of quality, functionality and price point. Expanding our dealer network is part of our growth plan and will play a key role in quickly growing our Electric Vehicle footprint. As we ready for our national rollout, these dealers will allow us to establish ourselves as a significant player in the Electric Vehicle marketplace. We remain on track to meet or exceed our predicted $40 million in Electric Vehicles sales during 2021,” said Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

