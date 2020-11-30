Latin Metals Acquires the Jacha Copper Property in Peru

The Southern Peru Copper Belt is an Eocene-Oligocene-aged belt hosting numerous productive copper-gold porphyry and skarn systems, including Las Bambas, Tintaya, Constancia, Haquira and Antapaccay. The Jacha exploration property is located centrally within the belt.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “ Latin Metals ” or the “ Company ” ) - (TSXV: LMS ) (OTC QB : LMSQF ) announces that it has acquired, by staking, the 2,200 hectares Jacha copper property (“ Jacha ” or the “ Project ”) (Figure 1), located in the Southern Peru Copper Belt (Figures 2). This is the third Peruvian copper exploration project acquired by Latin Metals in the last quarter, with ground holdings now greater than 9,100 hectares in total. Market interest in copper exploration has been increasing during 2020 with commodity pricing moving from lows in March of approximately $2.10/lb to recent highs of greater than $3.35/lb.

Jacha Copper Project

The Jacha project is a copper exploration project with potential for porphyry and skarn copper mineralization. Historical geochemistry consists of more than 1,000 soil samples, which define copper anomalies over two areas of approximately 3.0km by 1.5km and 2km by 0.5km (Figure 1). Soil values within the anomalous area range from 2ppm to 446ppm copper and up to 46ppm molybdenum. The geochemical anomaly is open to the north and south.

The Project is located approximately 150 km from Cuzco and is accessible year-round by paved and unpaved road.

Exploration plans include additional soil sampling, lithological and structural geological mapping, and rock chip sampling. In line with best practice, the Company has held meetings with local communities to discuss planned exploration activities.

Figure 1: Map of the Jacha copper project, showing historical copper geochemistry results for soil sampling, which defines a target area approx. 3.0km by 1.5km in area.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de74b07e-90f8-47b4 ...

Figure 2: Project Location Map (left) shows Latin Metal’s three copper projects in Peru. Locations of operating mines & exploration projects (right), highlighting the Southern Peru Copper Belt and the newly acquired Jacha copper project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb68701-9df5-4328 ...

About Peru

Mining and extractive industries in the country account for approximately 15% of GDP and Peru is a significant producer of base metals and precious metals. In world production, Peru is ranked #2 in copper production and #7 in gold production. Politics in Peru is currently dominated by democratic center-right policy and the government understands the importance of mining to the national economy. Mining law and regulatory framework in Peru is well-established and the country is competitive with respect to labour and power costs. Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019 results show Peru is the second most attractive jurisdiction in Latin America and the Caribbean.