 

ClearPoint Neuro Completes 4,000th ClearPoint Neuro Navigation Procedure

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a leader in image-guided stereotactic neurosurgery, announced that its 4,000th neurosurgical procedure using the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System was completed earlier this month at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System is currently utilized at 60 of the top neurosurgical centers in the United States. The System empowers MRI-guidance for a range of procedures including deep brain stimulation (“DBS”), laser catheters, drug delivery and biopsies allowing neurosurgeons to leverage live MRI imaging to decide, guide and confirm procedures with sub-millimetric accuracy.

“We are happy to be partners with ClearPoint on their 4,000th case,” stated Dr. Joshua Aronson, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth. “This milestone is a testament to ClearPoint’s MRI-guided technology, enabling accurate and safe stereotactic neurosurgery procedures such as DBS placement where patients are placed under general anesthesia at the onset, and awaken when the procedure is complete. The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program is pleased to offer ClearPoint MRI-guided DBS placement to patients with Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor.” 

“This milestone is a testament to the work of our entire team of clinical specialists, as well as our operations and manufacturing teams,” commented Jacqueline Keller, Vice President, Marketing for ClearPoint Neuro. “We are proud that our technology has helped neurosurgeons accurately treat so many patients at 60 of the top neurosurgical centers in the United States. We look forward to supporting another 4,000-plus procedures, both in the United States and overseas, in the coming years.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in 60 active clinical sites in the United States. The Company’s SmartFlow cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

