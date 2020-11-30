 

Iterum Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Oral Sulopenem

--First Oral Penem in the U.S. and First New Oral Treatment for uUTIs in Over 20 Years, if approved--

--Potential Approval Q3 2021 with Priority Review--

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

“The submission of the NDA filing for oral sulopenem is a significant step forward in bringing new antibiotics to patients to help address the challenge of antibiotic resistance,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer. “Oral sulopenem, if approved, would mean that physicians and patients have the opportunity to benefit from the proven efficacy and safety of penem antibiotics that, to date in the U.S., have only been available in IV formulations. We are now one step closer to realizing the goal of bringing this much needed medicine to the over six million patients with cipro-resistant UTIs each year in the U.S.”

The NDA submission includes data from the SURE-1, SURE-2 and SURE-3 phase 3 clinical trials, in which oral sulopenem was well tolerated with no significant drug related adverse events. The SURE-1 clinical trial (uUTIs) demonstrated statistical superiority of oral sulopenem to the widely used comparator, ciprofloxacin, for the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical and microbiologic response at the test-of-cure visit for patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

