 

Andes Announces New RISC-V Processors Superscalar 45-Series with Multi-core Support and 27-Series with Level-2 Cache Controller

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:13  |  63   |   |   

HsinChu, Taiwan, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation, the leader in RISC-V CPU solutions, today proudly announces new members of AndesCore: high performance superscalar A45MP and AX45MP multicore processors, and A27L2 and AX27L2 processors with Level-2 (L2) cache controller.

The AndesCore 45-series IPs are in-order 8-stage dual-issue RISC-V processors, and equipped with optional DSP (RISC-V P-extension) unit, single or double precision Floating Point Unit and MMU (Memory Management Unit) that supports Linux-based applications as well. Its performance-efficient single core members, including 32-bit A45/D45/N45 and 64-bit AX45/NX45, have already been designed in by several customers since they are available last quarter. The new multi-core members, 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP, support up to 4 cores with an optional L2 cache controller to meet the computing demands of heavy-duty applications such as AR/VR, AI/machine learning, 5G, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), video/image processing, enterprise-grade storage device, and networking.
The newest members of the AndesCore 27-series, 32-bit A27L2 and 64-bit AX27L2, inherit the MemBoost feature, first made available in the 27-series, where multiple outstanding data accesses and I/D cache prefetch greatly boost the memory subsystem performance with higher bandwidth and lower access latencies. To bring the performance of memory-intensive applications to the next level, the L2 cache controller of the A27L2 and AX27L2 further raise memory bandwidth by 2x and reduce memory latencies by 70%.
 “45MP processors are very important landmarks for Andes and RISC-V enthusiasts,” said Andes President, Frankwell Lin. “Our customers are looking to replace their high-performance application processors. It is exciting to see Andes RISC-V multi-core processors perfectly meet their expectations. Its directory-based coherence protocol allows the 45-series processors to support a larger multicore. In the meantime, we are happy to announce the availability of new members of 27-series, A27L2 and AX27L2. These two new cores provide an integrated L2 cache controller which makes them excellent for entry-level Linux-based applications requiring for the most power-efficient processor.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andes Announces New RISC-V Processors Superscalar 45-Series with Multi-core Support and 27-Series with Level-2 Cache Controller HsinChu, Taiwan, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Andes Technology Corporation, the leader in RISC-V CPU solutions, today proudly announces new members of AndesCore: high performance superscalar A45MP and AX45MP multicore processors, and A27L2 and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...