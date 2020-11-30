The AndesCore 45-series IPs are in-order 8-stage dual-issue RISC-V processors, and equipped with optional DSP (RISC-V P-extension) unit, single or double precision Floating Point Unit and MMU (Memory Management Unit) that supports Linux-based applications as well. Its performance-efficient single core members, including 32-bit A45/D45/N45 and 64-bit AX45/NX45, have already been designed in by several customers since they are available last quarter. The new multi-core members, 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP, support up to 4 cores with an optional L2 cache controller to meet the computing demands of heavy-duty applications such as AR/VR, AI/machine learning, 5G, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), video/image processing, enterprise-grade storage device, and networking.

The newest members of the AndesCore 27-series, 32-bit A27L2 and 64-bit AX27L2, inherit the MemBoost feature, first made available in the 27-series, where multiple outstanding data accesses and I/D cache prefetch greatly boost the memory subsystem performance with higher bandwidth and lower access latencies. To bring the performance of memory-intensive applications to the next level, the L2 cache controller of the A27L2 and AX27L2 further raise memory bandwidth by 2x and reduce memory latencies by 70%.

“45MP processors are very important landmarks for Andes and RISC-V enthusiasts,” said Andes President, Frankwell Lin. “Our customers are looking to replace their high-performance application processors. It is exciting to see Andes RISC-V multi-core processors perfectly meet their expectations. Its directory-based coherence protocol allows the 45-series processors to support a larger multicore. In the meantime, we are happy to announce the availability of new members of 27-series, A27L2 and AX27L2. These two new cores provide an integrated L2 cache controller which makes them excellent for entry-level Linux-based applications requiring for the most power-efficient processor.”

