 

UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. Expands Shipment Insurance Options for Logistics Businesses through AscendTMS Software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE:UPS), announced today that it will make additional shipping insurance coverage options available to small and mid-size companies using AscendTMS, a product of InMotion Global.

This enhancement to the already popular shipping platform will provide shipping protection to AscendTMS users allowing them to tailor coverage based on their needs.

"We are offering a better option – a true insurance solution to cover the full value of goods,” said Mark Robinson, president of UPS Capital. “Our goal in working with AscendTMS is to provide businesses a frictionless, digital way to protect their shipments against loss and damage.”

This customized approach is achieved by giving users four different options based on their preferred deductible. The options mimic “gap coverage” where the user tailors coverage so they only buy what they need. In return, they get a best-in-class claims experience that has been highly rated in customer reviews.

Benefits include:

  • Coverage that pays on the occurrence of a loss regardless of carrier fault
  • Limits and coverages tailored for SMBs
  • A best-in-class claims settlement process, highly rated by other SMBs

The typical AscendTMS user is booking large loads, with a big percentage of transactions moving via full truck load at higher total values. Until now the only option was to purchase excess liability from the carrier, which can often be more expensive, or from their insurance agent which can take time.

“We have given customers multiple options depending on their risk appetite and the coverage they desire or need,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global. “If the carrier has provided them with $100,000 of coverage and they need more, we can now offer options to fill the gap if the load is valued higher.”

The transportation management system (TMS) market is expected to grow 4 times larger than the current size, reaching $4.9B in sales by 2025.1 “With the exponential growth in these platforms as well as ecommerce platforms, UPS Capital is looking to meet shippers where they transact,” said Robinson. 

This integrated solution enables SMBs to digitally procure insurance on a shipment-by-shipment basis with a few key strokes, paying only for what they need. Users can then provide a better post-sales experience knowing they are dealing with a true insurance partner that focuses on paying claims.

Seite 1 von 2
United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. Expands Shipment Insurance Options for Logistics Businesses through AscendTMS Software ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE:UPS), announced today that it will make additional shipping insurance coverage options available to small and mid-size companies using …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units
25.11.20
Boom im Online-Handel kommt bei Paketzustellern nur wenig an
24.11.20
UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units
18.11.20
ROUNDUP: Weihnachtspäckchen infektionssicher abgeben - Pilotprojekt gestartet
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Impfstoff-Verteilung: Logistiker rechnen mit 10 Milliarden Dosen
18.11.20
Logistikbranche bereitet sich auf Corona-Impfstoffverteilung vor
12.11.20
Ware2Go Holiday Survey: 87% of Americans Say the Holidays Will Be Different This Year, With Plans to Buy Most Gifts Online, Shop Earlier, and Spend More Money
09.11.20
DEUTSCHE POST IM FOKUS: Zweimal Weihnachten in einem Jahr
03.11.20
UPS Announces Changes To Board Of Directors
02.11.20
UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service