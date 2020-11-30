 

Frost & Sullivan Unfolds 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:18  |  42   |   |   

Industry experts have outlined current business priorities, future technology requirements and business use cases

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has had a profound impact on company business models. The ubiquitous rise in remote work and the need to shift to virtual customer engagement due to elevated employee and customer safety concerns have accelerated digital transformation across industries and geographies. Today digital sustainability is universally acknowledged as a key enabler of business growth and competitive power in an increasingly-dynamic, tightly-connected, and highly-competitive global economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344702/Connected_work_industry_Frost_and_Sullivan.jpg

Cloud meetings, messaging, calling, and customer-care solutions came to the forefront during the pandemic as they provided the lifeline that remote workers and customers needed when access to company premises became severely restricted. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4xa

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Work in the cloud
  2. Video-first user experiences
  3. Mobile-ready communications and collaboration solutions
  4. Programmable platforms
  5. Cognitive collaboration

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
 Francesca Valente
Global Corporate Communications
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com 
http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Unfolds 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021 Industry experts have outlined current business priorities, future technology requirements and business use cases SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global pandemic has had a profound impact on company business models. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent ...
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and ...
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award
LeoVegas first to offer open banking
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods