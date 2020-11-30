Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference 

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will participate in a Fireside Chat and host virtual investor meetings at the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available and may be accessed via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

A copy of the slides to be used in the meetings will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1 and may be accessed under the Investors tab on the partnership’s website.