 

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference 

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will participate in a Fireside Chat and host virtual investor meetings at the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available and may be accessed via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

A copy of the slides to be used in the meetings will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1 and may be accessed under the Investors tab on the partnership’s website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

