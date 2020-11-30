 

ITCL - Annual General Meeting 2020

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 23, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to December 2, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 30, 2020                                                                                                                                                                                        

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




