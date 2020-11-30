 

Medigus Eventer Signs Commercial Licensing Agreement with Screenz, A Virtual Event and Entertainment Technology Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020   

Leading media corporations such as Fox, ABC, Disney, Univision, Viacom and Jio by Reliance Industries Limited, a Fortune 500 company have already used Screenz' technology platform

OMER, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS)﻿, a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that Eventer Technologies Ltd., Medigus’ subsidiary (50.1%),  signed a commercial licensing agreement with the virtual entertainment and event technology company, Screenz Cross Media Ltd.﻿

Eventer developed and operates a unique online and offline event managing platform. Screenz is a virtual entertainment and event technology company, which its technology had already been used by Jio by Reliance Industries Limited, a Fortune 500 company and the largest private sector corporation in India, Fox, ABC, Disney, Univision, Viacom and more.

Based in part on Eventer’s technologies, Screenz developed Screenz Live, an interactive marketplace for broadcasting and production of live and VOD video events and content. Screenz Live enables enterprises, artists and content creators to produce, promote and sell tickets to public and private events and content.

As part of the agreement, both companies will have access, and will be allowed to use, each other’s systems and platforms. Eventer’s users will gain access to the Screenz Live online platform and its events, as well as be able to buy tickets to watch events and content as part of Eventer’s offered online services. Screenz will use Eventer’s ticketing platform for selling tickets for the events and content which will be broadcast on the Screenz Live online platform, or any other online broadcast platforms.

The agreement between Eventer and Screenz includes three different commercial models. The first is Screenz as a producer, either by itself or with third parties, in which Screenz will produce the content and engage directly with the artists or performers. The second model is the production of external events, virtual conferences and content, in which Screenz and Eventer will engage with producers or content providers for the purpose of promoting, selling tickets and broadcasting events and media through Eventer’s and Screenz Live’s platforms. In some instances, the companies will consider distribution services for these events. The third model is a business-to-business (B2B) model in which Screenz Live's platform will be used to broadcast outside businesses’ events. Screenz will engage directly with the organizations and will broadcast the event on Eventer’s systems that will generate access to, or participate in the event, without selling tickets.

