BMC Announces Agreement to Acquire TW Perry, a Premier Independent Building Materials Distributor Serving Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire TW Perry, a premier value-added building materials supplier serving the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. markets.



“We look forward to welcoming the associates of TW Perry to the BMC team,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “We are impressed with their pro remodel business, highly diverse customer base and value-added product mix, which is aligned with BMC’s core strategy. This addition will expand our portfolio in the growing Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. markets.”