 

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Preferred Share Offering of $10,100,000

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 1,000,000 Preferred Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $10.1 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $898.9 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of DFN.PR.A.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.10 per Preferred Share to yield 5.45%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TELUS Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corp. Thomson Reuters Corp.
BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
CI Financial Corp. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy
     

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2020 before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact Dividend 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.dividend15.com


