Lab Automation Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size will grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, standardization of workflows, stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand in the emerging nation and the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The Automated Workstations segment is expected to dominate the lab automation market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Automated workstations are compact & standalone, capable of conducting a particular task unattended. Owing to the easy integration with both existing and upcoming systems are favorable options for customers looking to introduce automation in their labs. The Automated workstations is further segmented to automated liquid handling systems, microplate reader, automated Elisa system, automated nucleic acid purification systems. The automated liquid handling system are growing at the highest CAGR. Owing to an increase in the number of tests carried out in pharmaceutical labs for screening compounds, optimizing leads, determining drug properties with absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), and toxicity has favored the argument for automation.

The drug discovery is expected to be the fastest-growing lab automation market, by application, during the forecast period.

The drug discovery, by application, laboratory automation market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing industry-academia collaboration for the development and use of fully automated, ultrahigh-throughput systems. Moreover, investments in automation permit the safer generation of data with improved accuracy, precision, reproducibility, and traceability, allowing drug discovery scientists to utilize higher–quality data in the hypothesis–driven research required to discover new medicines. Thus, growing the market of drug discovery segment.

