DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous M1 Kliniken AG: Mr. Patrick Brenske joins the board of HAEMATO AG. Promotion of the product business as core task of the integration of the Haemato Group into the M1 Kliniken AG - Group 30-Nov-2020 / 15:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 30.11.2020 - M1 Kliniken AG announces that as of today Mr. Patrick Brenske will join the Management Board of HAEMATO AG. At the same time, Mr. Brenske will resign from the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG, with Dr. Walter von Horstig from now on acting as sole member of the Management Board. Mr. Brenske will continue to advise M1.

Before joining M1 Kliniken AG, Mr. Patrick Brenske had already worked for the Haemato Group for about eight years as Head of Purchasing and Sales and led the group from a turnover in the small single-digit million range towards an annual turnover of close to 300 million euros. The attainment of the manufacturing licence in accordance with § 13 AMG (German medicines act) was one of the main drivers of HAEMATO's product business.

After the acquisition of almost 50% of HAEMATO AG by M1 Kliniken AG by mid of 2020, M1 Kliniken AG follows the strategy of integrating the value chain and strengthening the product business. This offers potentials for added value - while ensuring quality.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 specialist centres. With six operating theatres and 35 beds, the M1 Schlossklinik für plastische und ästhetische Chirurgie in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England and Australia. In addition, the Group markets high-quality products under the brands "M1 Select" and "M1 Aesthetics" to private customers as well as doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers.

