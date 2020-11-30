 

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Nordecon AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:30  |  58   |   |   

The management board of Nordecon AS (the “Company”) (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which shall be held on 22 December 2020 at 10:00 am at the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia conference centre at the conference hall Zeta (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the general meeting is determined as at seven days before the general meeting, i.e. on 15 December 2020 as at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

The registration of the participants of the general meeting will take place from 9:00 am until 10:00 a.m. at the venue of the general meeting.

For registration, please submit:

  • in case of a shareholder who is a private person, a passport or ID card as a document of identification. The representative of the shareholder must also submit a written and currently valid power of attorney;
  • in case of a shareholder who is a legal entity, a currently valid extract from the respective register where the legal entity is registered and from which the authorisation of the legal entity’s representative to represent the legal entity is evident (representation by virtue of law) and a passport or ID card or any other document of identification with a photo of the representative. If the legal entity is represented by a person who is not the legal representative of the legal entity, a written and currently valid power of attorney must also be submitted.

Prior to the general meeting, a shareholder may notify the Company of giving a proxy or cancelling a proxy by sending a respective digitally signed notice to the e-mail address nordecon@nordecon.com or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing during working days from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm to the address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn by 4:00 pm on 21 December 2020 at the latest, i.e. the last working day prior to the general meeting. Sven Papp or Alla Kuznetsova, lawyers from law firm Ellex Raidla, may be appointed as authorised representatives, if the shareholder so desire.

Seite 1 von 3
Nordecon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Nordecon AS The management board of Nordecon AS (the “Company”) (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which shall be held on 22 December 2020 at 10:00 am at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Construction contract (Alma Tomingas office building)
16.11.20
Construction contract (Stock office building in Tähetorni Tehnopark)
11.11.20
Construction contract (Nõmme Gymnasium Sports Building)
05.11.20
2020 III quarter and 9 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)
02.11.20
Conclusion of contracts (Võõbu-Mäo road section construction works)