Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Nordecon AS
The management board of Nordecon AS (the “Company”) (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which shall be held on 22 December 2020 at 10:00 am at the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia conference centre at the conference hall Zeta (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).
The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the general meeting is determined as at seven days before the general meeting, i.e. on 15 December 2020 as at the end of the working day of the settlement system.
The registration of the participants of the general meeting will take place from 9:00 am until 10:00 a.m. at the venue of the general meeting.
For registration, please submit:
- in case of a shareholder who is a private person, a passport or ID card as a document of identification. The representative of the shareholder must also submit a written and currently valid power of attorney;
- in case of a shareholder who is a legal entity, a currently valid extract from the respective register where the legal entity is registered and from which the authorisation of the legal entity’s representative to represent the legal entity is evident (representation by virtue of law) and a passport or ID card or any other document of identification with a photo of the representative. If the legal entity is represented by a person who is not the legal representative of the legal entity, a written and currently valid power of attorney must also be submitted.
Prior to the general meeting, a shareholder may notify the Company of giving a proxy or cancelling a proxy by sending a respective digitally signed notice to the e-mail address nordecon@nordecon.com or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing during working days from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm to the address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn by 4:00 pm on 21 December 2020 at the latest, i.e. the last working day prior to the general meeting. Sven Papp or Alla Kuznetsova, lawyers from law firm Ellex Raidla, may be appointed as authorised representatives, if the shareholder so desire.
