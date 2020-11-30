Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Nordecon AS

The management board of Nordecon AS (the “Company”) (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which shall be held on 22 December 2020 at 10:00 am at the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia conference centre at the conference hall Zeta (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the general meeting is determined as at seven days before the general meeting, i.e. on 15 December 2020 as at the end of the working day of the settlement system.