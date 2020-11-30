 

Report from extraordinary general meeting in Active Biotech and adjustment of previously communicated timetable for the rights issue

An extraordinary general meeting of Active Biotech was held on November 30, 2020.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal, on a new share issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders. Through the rights issue, not more than 72,618,240 new shares are issued. Two existing shares entitle to subscription for one new share. The rights issue is covered by free of charge subscription commitments and issue guarantees of approximately SEK 40.0 million.

The subscription price amounts to SEK 1.05 per share. The record date for participation in the rights issue is January 4, 2021. Subscription for the new shares shall be made during the period 7 – 21 January 2021.

A prospectus regarding the rights issue will be made public prior to the commencement of the subscription period.

Preliminary timetable

Last day for trading in the Active Biotech share including the right to participate in the rights issue is December 29, 2020, instead of December 30, 2020 as previously communicated.

30 November 2020 Extraordinary general meeting
29 December 2020 Last day for trading in the Active Biotech share including the right to participate in the rights issue.
4 January 2021 Record date for the right to participate in the rights issue.
7 – 21 January 2021 Subscription period.
7 – 19 January 2021 Trading in subscription rights.

For more information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, President and CEO
Tel. +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel. +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021.  Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.30 p.m. CET on November 30, 2020.

