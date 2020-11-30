HealthWareHouse.com Named 2020 Torch Award Winner

The Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is Greater Cincinnati’s only ethics-centered awards program. For 20 years, local businesses and nonprofits have demonstrated their dedication to ethics by going through a process of self-evaluation and submitting to feedback from a panel of judges.

Chris Klug, BBB Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Jocile Ehrlich, BBB President & CEO, presenting 2020 Torch Award to Joseph Peters, HealthWarehouse.com President & CEO, and Justin Danford, HealthWarehouse.com Director of Marketing and Customer Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, five organizations were named winners: Brighton Center, CareStar, Inc., Circle Tail, Inc., HealthWarehouse.com, and Ohio Cash Buyers. Two organizations were recognized as honorees: Keep Cincinnati Beautiful and Rx Integrative Solutions.

Torch is a program of BBB Center for Ethics, designed to encourage and celebrate outstanding ethical organizational practices. All finalists involved—including HealthWareHouse.com—have earned this remarkable commendation.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate HealthWareHouse.com as a 2020 Torch Award Winner,” said Jocile Ehrlich, president and CEO of BBB Cincinnati. “The strength of their commitment to exceptional ethical practices is truly inspirational. We’re proud to award HealthWareHouse.com this honor, along with all of this year’s winners and honorees.”

During the awards ceremony, held virtually, BBB added that HealthWarehouse.com’s selection came as a result of its “thorough understanding of ethical standards and commitment to transparency.”

“This company differentiates itself in its industry by focusing on the customer and promoting people over profit,” said Ehrlich. “Judges appreciated their willingness to call out inequities and inflated prices and meet the needs of poverty-stricken patients.”

“HealthWareHouse.com is thrilled to receive this recognition,” said president and CEO Joseph Peters.

“Our mission is to provide affordable healthcare through honesty and compassion,” Peters said. “Receiving this award is an honor, and a testament to the drive and dedication of our incredible team at HealthWarehouse.com.”

As part of the review process, BBB asks companies to describe how they have implemented ethical practices into their day-to-day operations. Companies are also required to explain how they have addressed ethical dilemmas related to different categories of people and organizations, such as staff members, customers, suppliers and vendors.

HealthWarehouse.com described the steps it took to handle the panic-induced ordering of hydroxychloroquine in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic response throughout the United States. As HealthWarehouse.com stated:

“To use a pair of words that have been cited frequently to describe this era overall, the surge in volume was ‘historic’ and ‘unprecedented’ for HealthWarehouse. But we never wavered from our core principle of putting legitimate customers first, rather than profits. Having a strong ethical foundation enabled us to continue helping those in need.”

“Our team is proud that our efforts helped thousands of Americans during a critical period of time when they were in real need,” the company concluded.

In May, the Cincinnati Enquirer featured the company’s efforts to wade through the huge ordering surge in an ethical manner. That account was followed by a National Public Radio story on HealthWarehouse.com’s ethical approach.

HealthWareHouse.com encourages local businesses to learn more about the Torch Awards program by visiting TorchApp.org.

HealthWarehouse.com is a leading online pharmacy, and a pioneer in affordable healthcare. The company is based in Florence, Kentucky, and its services are available nationwide. HealthWarehouse.com ships FDA-approved prescription medication and over-the-counter products direct to patients’ doors. As the country’s first nationally licensed online pharmacy, and longest running online pharmacy since 2007, HealthWarehouse.com has helped over 500,000 Americans afford their medication, providing a savings of $30 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005658/en/