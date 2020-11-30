 

HealthWareHouse.com Named 2020 Torch Award Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 15:51  |  29   |   |   

The Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is Greater Cincinnati’s only ethics-centered awards program. For 20 years, local businesses and nonprofits have demonstrated their dedication to ethics by going through a process of self-evaluation and submitting to feedback from a panel of judges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005658/en/

Chris Klug, BBB Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Jocile Ehrlich, BBB President & CEO, presenting 2020 Torch Award to Joseph Peters, HealthWarehouse.com President & CEO, and Justin Danford, HealthWarehouse.com Director of Marketing and Customer Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Klug, BBB Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Jocile Ehrlich, BBB President & CEO, presenting 2020 Torch Award to Joseph Peters, HealthWarehouse.com President & CEO, and Justin Danford, HealthWarehouse.com Director of Marketing and Customer Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, five organizations were named winners: Brighton Center, CareStar, Inc., Circle Tail, Inc., HealthWarehouse.com, and Ohio Cash Buyers. Two organizations were recognized as honorees: Keep Cincinnati Beautiful and Rx Integrative Solutions.

Torch is a program of BBB Center for Ethics, designed to encourage and celebrate outstanding ethical organizational practices. All finalists involved—including HealthWareHouse.com—have earned this remarkable commendation.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate HealthWareHouse.com as a 2020 Torch Award Winner,” said Jocile Ehrlich, president and CEO of BBB Cincinnati. “The strength of their commitment to exceptional ethical practices is truly inspirational. We’re proud to award HealthWareHouse.com this honor, along with all of this year’s winners and honorees.”

During the awards ceremony, held virtually, BBB added that HealthWarehouse.com’s selection came as a result of its “thorough understanding of ethical standards and commitment to transparency.”

“This company differentiates itself in its industry by focusing on the customer and promoting people over profit,” said Ehrlich. “Judges appreciated their willingness to call out inequities and inflated prices and meet the needs of poverty-stricken patients.”

“HealthWareHouse.com is thrilled to receive this recognition,” said president and CEO Joseph Peters.

“Our mission is to provide affordable healthcare through honesty and compassion,” Peters said. “Receiving this award is an honor, and a testament to the drive and dedication of our incredible team at HealthWarehouse.com.”

As part of the review process, BBB asks companies to describe how they have implemented ethical practices into their day-to-day operations. Companies are also required to explain how they have addressed ethical dilemmas related to different categories of people and organizations, such as staff members, customers, suppliers and vendors.

HealthWarehouse.com described the steps it took to handle the panic-induced ordering of hydroxychloroquine in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic response throughout the United States. As HealthWarehouse.com stated:

“To use a pair of words that have been cited frequently to describe this era overall, the surge in volume was ‘historic’ and ‘unprecedented’ for HealthWarehouse. But we never wavered from our core principle of putting legitimate customers first, rather than profits. Having a strong ethical foundation enabled us to continue helping those in need.”

“Our team is proud that our efforts helped thousands of Americans during a critical period of time when they were in real need,” the company concluded.

In May, the Cincinnati Enquirer featured the company’s efforts to wade through the huge ordering surge in an ethical manner. That account was followed by a National Public Radio story on HealthWarehouse.com’s ethical approach.

HealthWareHouse.com encourages local businesses to learn more about the Torch Awards program by visiting TorchApp.org.

HealthWarehouse.com is a leading online pharmacy, and a pioneer in affordable healthcare. The company is based in Florence, Kentucky, and its services are available nationwide. HealthWarehouse.com ships FDA-approved prescription medication and over-the-counter products direct to patients’ doors. As the country’s first nationally licensed online pharmacy, and longest running online pharmacy since 2007, HealthWarehouse.com has helped over 500,000 Americans afford their medication, providing a savings of $30 million.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthWareHouse.com Named 2020 Torch Award Winner The Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is Greater Cincinnati’s only ethics-centered awards program. For 20 years, local businesses and nonprofits have demonstrated their dedication to ethics by going through a process of self-evaluation and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity