National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.