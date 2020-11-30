 

Ormat Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Expands Previously-Announced Public Offering By 15%

RENO, Nevada, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (“Ormat” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated company that is primarily engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”) businesses, as well the solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage and management services business, today announced the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 622,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $74.00 per share in connection with the Company’s previously announced public offering of common stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold by Ormat in the public offering was 4,772,500 shares resulting in net proceeds of approximately $340 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed our public offering,” commented Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased and proud that we have been able to secure investments from high-quality institutions within the United States and internationally. We look forward to continuing to create shareholder value while providing clean, renewable energy to customers and consumers around the world.”

Ormat intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures, and for potential acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies or assets.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Securities LLC is also acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering. Cowen, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering was made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the base prospectus and related prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by telephone: 1 (866) 803-9204; and from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

