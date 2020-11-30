 

Tinley’s Launches With High Times Delivery

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its products are now available to order for home delivery in all major markets in California through the renowned High Times web site.

Founded in 1974, High Times is one of the world’s most recognized cannabis brands. Its parent company, Hightimes Holdings Co., publishes the acclaimed High Times Magazine, owns a network of dispensaries in California, and operates the High Times Cannabis Cup competitions across the USA, Canada and internationally. The company has leveraged its universally known brand to build one of California’s most robust, statewide home delivery networks.

The High Times Distribution team brings years of experience providing high quality cannabis delivery to California, and have a deep knowledge of customers’ interests. The new delivery service will bring the best assortment of quality cannabis products to consumers’ doorsteps in a safe and fast manner, with exceptional value. Tinley’s products are available for express and scheduled delivery services.

To order Tinley’s Emerald Cup award-winning products and receive our Cyber Monday discounts, please visit www.hightimes.com/getweed

About The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. and Beckett’s Tonics California

Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company, created the Beckett’s Tonics and Beckett’s ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s-branded products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, primarily in California.   The cannabis-infused versions of these products are available under the Tinley’s Tonics and Tinley’s ’27 brands in licenced dispensaries and delivery services throughout California. The Company is working to launch the full product line in Canada. The Company has also built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on Beckett’s Tonics California, including media inquiries, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
info@drinktinley.com
Twitter: @drinktinleys, @tinleyscanada and @drinkbecketts
Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts
www.drinktinley.com
www.drinkbecketts.com
OTC:TNYBF CSE:TNY


