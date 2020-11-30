Diaceutics and Alva10 partnership to deliver value-based test reimbursement model for US payers, pharma and testing providers via DXRX platform

Diaceutics PLC , (AIM: DXRX), today announces a new partnership with Alva10 to address test coverage and reimbursement challenges in precision medicine diagnostics. The partnership will leverage Diaceutics’ newly-launched platform DXRX – The Diagnostic Network to facilitate collaboration between pharma, health insurance and government payers, labs and diagnostic companies earlier in the test development process and deliver enhanced coverage and reimbursement support for biomarker testing to improve patient outcomes.

Jeff Schreier, Senior Director, Innovation at Diaceutics (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership sees Alva10 join the DXRX global network of leading providers in precision medicine diagnostics in 51 countries including the areas of test standardization, access and reimbursement, quality assessment, laboratory training, technical support and education, all with the shared vision of enabling the seamless delivery of diagnostic testing for precision medicines.

Alva10 works with payers and physicians to identify areas of inefficient spend, where coverage of diagnostic tools can improve patient outcomes and payer economics. Through the company’s proprietary model M.A.T.E.TM, Alva10 restructures the relationship between health insurance payers and precision medicine diagnostic companies to increase utilization and compliance. This enables optimal use of diagnostic tools to improve diagnosis of disease, determine drug response, and identify adverse events.

Diaceutics’ partnership with Alva10 on its DXRX platform addresses the need for a better test reimbursement model in the US, to enable collaboration earlier in the development process, so that test developers and providers are adequately resourced to develop tests for new therapies coming to market. In today’s system, the most common practice for test reimbursement involves a laboratory or diagnostic company developing the test, followed by a process to prove clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of the test. The end goal is to gain coverage and reimbursement at a level that enables market success for the test’s associated therapy.