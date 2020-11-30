 

Lincoln Financial Group Names Al Copersino Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Al Copersino has been named vice president, Head of Investor Relations. He will report to Chris Giovanni, senior vice president, corporate treasurer.

In his new role, Copersino will develop and maintain Lincoln’s investor relations strategy, as well as manage communications and interactions with shareholders, analysts and the broader financial community.

“Al is a well-respected institutional investor who brings to Lincoln extensive experience covering the insurance industry,” said Giovanni. “His broad perspectives, deep knowledge of capital markets, and strong relationships within the investment community will be a great asset for Lincoln and provide valuable counsel to our senior management team.”

Copersino joins Lincoln Financial from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he spent eight years as a senior equity research analyst covering insurers. He led the financial services research team and managed the financial services sleeve within the equity research portfolio.

Prior to Columbia Threadneedle, Copersino held senior investing and portfolio management positions at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and First New York Securities. Earlier in his career, he worked at Columbia Threadneedle for five years as a senior buy-side analyst covering the insurance sector.

Copersino holds a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Virginia, an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

