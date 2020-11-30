 

Ecolab Schedules ESG Webcast for December 7, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 16:00  |  21   |   |   

Ecolab Inc. President and COO Christophe Beck will lead a discussion for investors regarding Ecolab’s ESG approach and strategy on Monday, December 7. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of the event; details are as follows:

TIME:

11:00 am Eastern Time

DATE:

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

DURATION:

Approximately 60 minutes

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast will be available on Ecolab’s website.

To access the webcast, visit the Events and Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

(ECL-C)

Disclaimer

