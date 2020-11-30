Philips expands its healthcare customer services portfolio with the introduction of integrated Cybersecurity Services

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the introduction of the Philips Cybersecurity Services for seamlessly integrating and enhancing strategic security solutions for Philips customers. The Philips Cybersecurity Services comprise an end-to-end suite of technologies and services to safeguard customers’ medical systems, devices and related software solutions regardless of their manufacturer, helping empower digital transformation in healthcare.

Created as a platform for partnership with healthcare customers, the Cybersecurity Services help define and implement strategic and tactical software and device protection. The Cybersecurity Services are designed to be customized and optimized for present and emerging individual customer needs for their healthcare environments. As requirements evolve, the Cybersecurity Services will provide guidance on how to adapt to provide optimum protection and support. The services will initially be deployed in the U.S., with expansion to other geographies planned for 2021.

Philips’ integrated Cybersecurity Services are supported by a new partnership with CyberMDX, a leading provider of healthcare cybersecurity capabilities for hospital digital environment mapping and evaluation, medical device risk assessment, security prioritization, threat detection and intelligence, intrusion prevention, and related support. Data and insights collected through CyberMDX form a core foundation for development and implementation of a full cybersecurity plan for individual customers.

“Successfully preventing cyber-threats and future-proofing digital healthcare environments requires a systemic, disciplined approach in both design and implementation, as well as strong partnerships,” said Conrad Smits, Head of Global Services and Solutions at Philips. “We are pleased to partner with CyberMDX, and through our complementary tools and expertise, we will be able to provide an integrated cybersecurity service offering for our customers.”

“Both CyberMDX and Philips strive to make healthcare a safer place by continuously building out more robust cybersecurity solutions,” said Amir Magner, Co-founder and CEO of CyberMDX. “Our industry leading multi-vendor Healthcare Security Suite works to protect all connected devices in hospital environments, whether managed or unmanaged, by leveraging a combination of risk assessment, detection, threat intelligence and prevention capabilities.”