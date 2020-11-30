Recent Study Finds GK Software Defends Top Position in New Worldwide Retail POS Installations

According to RBR's Global POS Software 2020 study , GK Software continued its worldwide growth and confirmed its market position. RBR found that GK Software rolled out more new POS installations in its target retail market (excluding gas stations and hospitality) during this period than any other vendor. The study, which was published October 2020, evaluated the number of new POS installations at retailers with more than 1,000 systems from June 2019 to June 2020.

The report analyzes the global point-of-sale installation base of more than 75 vendors in six regions annually. In addition to the top position in new retail installations, GK Software is ranked sixth in the area of total worldwide POS installations (including gas stations and hospitality).

Across Europe, GK Software was responsible for more new installations than any other competitor with a total share of 20 percent. The company is also the clear market leader in Central and Eastern Europe, and ranked second across Europe in regards to total installations.

As part of its global expansion strategy, GK Software also installed the market-leading POS solution (The Forrester Wave(TM): Point Of Service, Q3 2018) in new regions and continued rollouts for major customers with branches in the USA, Mexico, Columbia, India, and the Asia-Pacific region.

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards, and payments. RBR supports its customers with independent advice and information through reports, consulting, newsletters, and events.

