Recent Study Finds GK Software Defends Top Position in New Worldwide Retail POS Installations

  • The leading provider of retail software continues to expand its global market presence over the past year

According to RBR's Global POS Software 2020 study, GK Software continued its worldwide growth and confirmed its market position. RBR found that GK Software rolled out more new POS installations in its target retail market (excluding gas stations and hospitality) during this period than any other vendor. The study, which was published October 2020, evaluated the number of new POS installations at retailers with more than 1,000 systems from June 2019 to June 2020.

The report analyzes the global point-of-sale installation base of more than 75 vendors in six regions annually. In addition to the top position in new retail installations, GK Software is ranked sixth in the area of total worldwide POS installations (including gas stations and hospitality).

Across Europe, GK Software was responsible for more new installations than any other competitor with a total share of 20 percent. The company is also the clear market leader in Central and Eastern Europe, and ranked second across Europe in regards to total installations.

As part of its global expansion strategy, GK Software also installed the market-leading POS solution (The Forrester Wave(TM): Point Of Service, Q3 2018) in new regions and continued rollouts for major customers with branches in the USA, Mexico, Columbia, India, and the Asia-Pacific region.

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards, and payments. RBR supports its customers with independent advice and information through reports, consulting, newsletters, and events.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to RBR Research, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the second-fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

