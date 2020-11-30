Max Stock Ltd. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on December 2, 2020

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call on December 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13713851. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il