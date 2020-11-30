 

Max Stock Ltd. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on December 2, 2020

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call on December 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13713851. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Max Stock reported its third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 29, 2020. A copy of the investor presentation can be found at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 9, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13713851.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 50 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il



