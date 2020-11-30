Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
- KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
|Company dealt in
|Willis Towers Watson PLC
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
|Date of dealing
|2020-11-27
- INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
- Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|1,760,551.00
|1.3658
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|1,760,551.00
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
- Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
- DEALINGS (Note 4)
- Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|Sale
|1,250
|USD 211.4800
- Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
- Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
- Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|Exercise price
|Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|Expiry date
|Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
- Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
- Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO
|Date of disclosure
|2020-11-30
|Contact name
|James Gange
|Telephone number
|212 446 4029
|If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
