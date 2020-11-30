 

Signant Health Acquires VirTrial to Enhance Its Digital Enablement of Clinical Research Sites and Evidence Generation Capabilities

VirTrial software offers trial-tested solutions for remote-based patient and site visits

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leading enabler of evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the acquisition of VirTrial, a leading provider of software solutions for remote site startup and decentralized clinical trial conduct.

By adding the capabilities of VirTrial, Signant Health now expands its software stack to further digitally enhance trial sites and offer sponsors superior evidence generation across traditional, decentralized, and hybrid trial models. Signant Health's comprehensive suite of technology and clinical expertise, combined with VirTrial's telemedicine platform, will better support sites as sponsors accelerate their trial strategies toward digital methods during COVID-19 and beyond.

"COVID-19 has created a widespread and urgent need for contingency planning in clinical trial operations and has forever changed how our industry plans and executes trials," said Roger Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Signant Health. "Signant and VirTrial are passionate about supporting the trial ecosystem with software, analytics, and logistics solutions to conduct studies and generate data across all modalities while improving, respecting, and honoring the role investigators and coordinators play in collaborating with patients to advance clinical research. VirTrial's platform is a critical component in our strategy to truly digitize the operations of clinical study sites and bring uniform conduct and evidence generation through a comprehensive set of integrated study management software and services."

"VirTrial's mission is to ensure sites have the modern technology and tools they need to advance clinical research while the industry shifts toward more virtual visits and trial designs," said Mark Hanley, President and CEO, VirTrial. "With this announcement we are able to support our customers and their sites better than ever before by leveraging Signant Health's deep therapeutic and scientific experience, global reach, and operations scalability – and by providing direct access to complementary solutions for eCOA, eConsent, IRT, and more. As a Signant Health company, VirTrial could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of clinical research and the ability of sites to succeed."

