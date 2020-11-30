Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics receives FDA Fast Track designation for eprenetapopt in AML

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and review of drug candidates that treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need. A drug candidate that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent interaction with the FDA to discuss the drug candidate’s development plan as well as eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – November 30, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for eprenetapopt in the treatment of patients with TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company previously received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for eprenetapopt in the treatment of patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Eprenetapopt (APR-246) is a small molecule that has demonstrated reactivation of mutant and inactivated p53 protein by restoring wild-type p53 conformation and function – thereby inducing programmed cell death in human cancer cells. Pre-clinical anti-tumor activity has been observed with eprenetapopt in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and ovarian cancer. A Phase 1/2 clinical program with eprenetapopt has been completed, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and both biological and confirmed clinical responses in hematological malignancies and solid tumors with mutations in the TP53 gene. A pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of eprenetapopt and azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS is ongoing.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

