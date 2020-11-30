World of Hyatt Members Can Enjoy Greater Flexibility and Extended Offers to Get the Most Value out of 2021 Travel

World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care for its global members as they plan for travel in the new year. To give members less to worry about as they navigate the year ahead, World of Hyatt is making significant changes to its elite status qualifications for the 2021 calendar year by reducing the Base Point and Tier-Qualifying Night requirements by 50 percent for members to earn or maintain elite status, as compared to the program’s standard requirements. Additionally, World of Hyatt is extending several rewarding offers through the beginning of 2021, giving members more time to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they are ready to travel again.

“In talking with our members and understanding some are not ready or able to travel as often as they hoped, we want to make sure they feel cared for and recognized for their loyalty. That is why we are offering members even more flexibility when it comes to achieving elite status next year, in addition to giving them more time to take advantage of compelling offers,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “2020 was unprecedented in many ways and as we look toward 2021, our priority remains staying close to our World of Hyatt members to understand their needs and instill confidence as they plan for future travels.”