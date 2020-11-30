 

World of Hyatt Members Can Enjoy Greater Flexibility and Extended Offers to Get the Most Value out of 2021 Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care for its global members as they plan for travel in the new year. To give members less to worry about as they navigate the year ahead, World of Hyatt is making significant changes to its elite status qualifications for the 2021 calendar year by reducing the Base Point and Tier-Qualifying Night requirements by 50 percent for members to earn or maintain elite status, as compared to the program’s standard requirements. Additionally, World of Hyatt is extending several rewarding offers through the beginning of 2021, giving members more time to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they are ready to travel again.

“In talking with our members and understanding some are not ready or able to travel as often as they hoped, we want to make sure they feel cared for and recognized for their loyalty. That is why we are offering members even more flexibility when it comes to achieving elite status next year, in addition to giving them more time to take advantage of compelling offers,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “2020 was unprecedented in many ways and as we look toward 2021, our priority remains staying close to our World of Hyatt members to understand their needs and instill confidence as they plan for future travels.”

Achieve World of Hyatt Elite Status 50 Percent Faster in 2021

For the 2021 calendar year, World of Hyatt is reducing its elite status qualifications by 50 percent so members can achieve or requalify for status and enjoy elite benefits in half the time – either by staying half the number of nights or earning half the number of Base Points required in a calendar year.

For example, a member can earn top-tier Globalist status in record time by staying 30 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earning 50,000 Base Points in 2021 and start enjoying exclusive benefits including 30% Bonus on eligible purchases, waived resort fees on eligible rates and free night awards, room upgrades including standard suites available at check-in, Club access or breakfast, Guest of Honor benefits and more.

Reduced 2021 World of Hyatt elite status qualifications include:

  • Discoverist – Stay five Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 12,500 Base Points
  • Explorist – Stay 15 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 25,000 Base Points
  • Globalist – Stay 30 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 50,000 Base Points

These World of Hyatt program updates are an extension of the previously announced updates, providing World of Hyatt members more time to use their earned awards and points and enjoy elite status and benefits.

Seite 1 von 4
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World of Hyatt Members Can Enjoy Greater Flexibility and Extended Offers to Get the Most Value out of 2021 Travel World of Hyatt remains committed to advancing care for its global members as they plan for travel in the new year. To give members less to worry about as they navigate the year ahead, World of Hyatt is making significant changes to its elite status …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Blue Apron Names Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Hyatt and R&F UK Announce Plans for Park Hyatt London River Thames at Nine Elms
23.11.20
Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas
19.11.20
Hyatt and Banyan Cay Development Announce Plans for Banyan Cay Resort & Golf, a Destination Hotel
17.11.20
Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe
10.11.20
Hyatt Launches Special Offer Inspiring Travelers to Dream Away and Get Away
04.11.20
Hyatt Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results