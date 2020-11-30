Wasatch Launches Greater China Fund

The Fund will invest in a select portfolio of 35 to 50 companies while offering diversification among sectors. To best capitalize on the depth of the offerings available within the Chinese market, the Wasatch Greater China Fund will be constructed as an all-cap portfolio, including small-, mid- and large-cap companies.

Wasatch Global Investors announced today the launch of the Wasatch Greater China Fund (WAGCX/WGGCX). The Fund will invest in what Wasatch believes are promising companies located in the Greater China region (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan).

Dan Chace, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund, said, “In developing the Wasatch Greater China Fund, we have applied Wasatch’s classic fundamental, bottom-up investment discipline. We are primarily concerned with finding companies with outstanding quality and long-term growth potential. We believe China is an attractive, relatively inefficient market with excellent long-term investment opportunities.”

Since Wasatch’s founding, the firm has increasingly and successfully applied the same bottom-up approach across U.S. and international markets. In seeking to replicate this methodical and rigorous approach, Wasatch has prioritized expanding and strengthening the team charged with the Fund’s research effort. The firm is pleased to count two native Mandarin speakers among Associate Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

Fund Inception Date: November 30, 2020 Fund Name Share Classes Portfolio Management Wasatch Greater China Fund Investor – WAGCX Institutional – WGGCX Dan Chace, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager Allison He, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager Kai Pan, Ph.D., Associate Portfolio Manager Kevin Unger, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager Pedro Huerta, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager

About Wasatch Global Investors

Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $25.7 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.