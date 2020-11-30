 

BioSig’s PURE EP System to Support Live Patient Cases during EPLive 2020

Company’s flagship product to be featured in live patient cases broadcast from the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute on December 3-4, 2020

Westport, CT, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that its flagship technology would be featured in several live cases broadcast during EPLive 2020, the fifth international symposium on complex arrhythmias.

EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiology fellows, and general cardiologists interested in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias. A total of 21 live and 13 recorded cases will broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, with expert commentary and will serve as the primary teaching tool.

The PURE EP System will be highlighted in several patient cases conducted live by Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., Executive Medical Director of TCAI and EPLive course director, and Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.

“We are thrilled to be included in EPLive, a very unique physician education event, and we appreciate all the effort that went into making this important conference a reality amidst the global pandemic. We are grateful to Dr. Natale and his colleagues at TCAI for the outstanding support they continue to provide to our team and to the entire faculty of EPLive for their dedication to improving patient outcomes through the introduction of sophisticated educational tools and techniques for the benefit of the global physician audience,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

“More than 350 cases have been performed with the PURE EP System so far, and we are thrilled to see the value that additional physiologic information can provide across all types of cardiac arrhythmias. We are honored to be part of EPLive, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey with the entire EP community,” commented Olivier Chaudoir, Sr. Director of Marketing at BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center was the first clinical installation site for the evaluation of BioSig’s PURE EP System. To date, more than 350 patient cases have been completed with the PURE EP System by 25 electrophysiologists across several clinical sites.

